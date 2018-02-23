Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in New Delhi: Here’s what is on his itinerary today

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in New Delhi along with his family on Saturday (Express Photo/Amit Mehra) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in New Delhi along with his family on Saturday (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi on Friday. Trudeau, who is on a week-long visit to India arrived in New Delhi two days ago. A busy day ahead for the Canadian Prime Minister, Trudeau will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, pay his respects at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial in Rajghat and hold talks with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The two Prime Ministers are expected to meet nearing noon at Hyderabad House. Taking to Twitter a day before the meeting, PM Modi said, “I look forward to meeting PM @JustinTrudeau tomorrow and holding talks on further strengthening India-Canada relations in all spheres. I appreciate his deep commitment to ties between our two countries.”

I look forward to meeting PM @JustinTrudeau tomorrow and holding talks on further strengthening India-Canada relations in all spheres. I appreciate his deep commitment to ties between our two countries. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2018

Trudeau Thursday visited the Jama Masjid with his family. He also met former Indian cricket captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin and tried his hand at cricket.

