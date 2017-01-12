Canada inks 3 MoUs, including A conductor lab

An agreement for building a first-of-its-kind conductor testing laboratory for the power sector in Gujarat is one of the three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that were signed by Canadian and Indian organisations at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here on Wednesday. This laboratory will be set up at Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) at Gandhinagar. An MoU in this regard was signed between Kinectrics International Inc. (KII), GFSU and Security Solution Business Integrator (SSBI).

This hi-end testing laboratory will provide the necessary infrastructure to deliver new forensic-based education including forensic-related R&D work for electricity grid.

The other agreements include a Letter of Cooperation between Ultra Electronics Forensic Technology Inc and GFSU for exchange of faculty and key technical personnel for joint lectures and research programmes. This association will help graduate students from both institutions to develop and enhance technical capabilities in the discipline of ballistic forensics.

A third agreement was signed between Canadian consortium of companies and the Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board (GIDB) for promotion and development of a petroleum and petrochemical complex with storage facilities.

Under this agreement, both parties will examine the possibility of cooperative studies that analyse business conditions and promote exports between Canada and Gujarat.