Latest News
  • Canada Day 2017: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh greets people, hails NRI community

Canada Day 2017: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh greets people, hails NRI community

In a message to the people of Canada, he said the enactment of Canada's Constitution Act on July 1, 1867, laid the foundation for the emergence of "one of the brightest stars on the global landscape. Amarinder Singh also extended special greetings to the large Indian community in Canada

By: PTI | Chandigarh | Published:July 1, 2017 3:47 pm
Canada Day, Canada Day 2017, Canada Day Indians, Canada Day Punjab Cm, Amarinder Singh wishes canadians, Indian express, India news Punjab CM Amarinder Singh  that the roots of the Punjabi and Sikh NRI community settled there (in Canada) continued to be deeply embedded in Punjab 
Related News

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday greeted the people of Canada on the nation’s 150th anniversary, terming it a “historical moment” in the country’s progressive journey, to which the Punjabi community has significantly contributed.

In a message to the people of Canada, he said the enactment of Canada’s Constitution Act on July 1, 1867, laid the foundation for the emergence of “one of the brightest stars on the global landscape.” The chief minister extended special greetings to the large Indian community in Canada, saying they were an “integral part of the western nation’s progress” and well respected the world over for their contribution to the development of the country.

He added that the roots of the Punjabi and Sikh NRI community settled there (in Canada) continued to be deeply embedded in Punjab and they were welcome to come back to their native land whenever they wanted to.

Amarinder assured that his government would ensure the NRIs (non-resident Indians) were facilitated in setting up business or getting re-integrated into Punjab in case they chose to return.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 01: Latest News