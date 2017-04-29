Can PM Modi speak on gau rakshaks widowing Muslim women, asks Azam Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Azam Kahn. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Azam Kahn. (File photo)

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the Muslim community to find a proper solution for triple talaq, the Samajwadi Party criticized the former saying that he should also speak up on other issues which are being faced by the Muslim women.

“Prime Minister Modi should also focus on other problems of Muslim women. Muslim women are losing their husbands and son due to violence by Gau Rakshaks,” Samajwadi Party leader told ANI.

Earlier, Congress dubbed Prime Minister’s assertion as insignificant adding that he made the statement eyeing upcoming elections in Karnataka.

“Prime Minister Modi made the statement eyeing upcoming elections in Karnataka. He has been doing this and will also continue to do in future. He is following the ideology of RSS. His speech does not hold any significance,” Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day appealed to the Muslim community to find proper solution to end the controversial practice of triple talaq.

Addressing the Basva festival, Prime Minister Modi told media, “I believe people from Muslim community would come up to solve the issue of triple talaq and act as savior to the Muslim women in this crucial period.”

He went on to say that there should be no discrimination in the country, adding that ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is the motto of his government and it will fulfill promises made to the people without any discrimination.

