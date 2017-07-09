Campaign to be launched for strict population control

M S Swaminathan M S Swaminathan

A citizens’ forum, the Taxpayers’ Association of Bharat, has involved celebrities and academics to launch a nationwide campaign demanding strict laws for population control. The campaign will be launched at Constitution Club in New Delhi on July 10, the eve of World Population Day. Agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan, Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt and singer Suresh Wadekar are expected to be present at the launch.

Arguing that taxpayers’ contribution, meant for development of the country, has been “misused” due to the poor system, the association claims that increasing population could be the major hurdle for development. “We are asking the government to begin with a law that makes two-child norm mandatory. Anyone who has more than two children should not be allowed to avail of any government facilities and should not be considered for government jobs,” said Parmesh Ranjan, general secretary of the Taxpayers’ Association of Bharat. The organisers admit backing of the RSS, but maintain they are an independent citizens’ forum.

