Campaign story: BJP to hold Run for Unity in each taluka, EC to keep an eye

A PAAS worker pours milk on Sardar Patel statue in Vadodara ahead of his 142nd birth anniversary on Monday. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) A PAAS worker pours milk on Sardar Patel statue in Vadodara ahead of his 142nd birth anniversary on Monday. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

At a time when the model code of conduct is in place, the BJP on Tuesday will hold Run for Unity marathon at district and taluka levels across the state to commemorate the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In absence of formal permission sought by the party from the State Election Commission, the event will be closely monitored by the District Election Officers at each venue.

Outlining the details of the event, BJP leader Anil Jain on Monday said that senior party leaders like Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, former chief minister Anandiben Patel, state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav, Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala and Jaswantsinh Bhabhor will flag off the race at 18 prominent places.

The Run for Unity marathon was first started in 2013 by Gujarat government, then led by Narendra Modi. As Prime Minister, Modi has ensured that the marathon is organised across the country since 2014, he said.

On Monday, across social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, posters of run for unity with the BJP symbol under the banner of its youth wing, Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), were circulated by BJP members. However, across the city in Vadodara, the hoardings announcing the Run for Unity did not mention any organisers. The posters only indicated that Run for Unity will be flagged off at 6:30 am on Tuesday from Dairy Den spot in Sayajigunj area of Vadodara, where a statue of Sardar Patel is located.

“We have been told by local organisers that no party symbol or banners will be used during the event. The ministers or party leaders participating in this event will do so in their personal capacity. There will be speeches that will speak only of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. We will videograph the entire event to check if the model code of conduct is violated in any way,” Vadodara District Election Officer P Bharati told The Indian Express.

Stating that the events will be closely monitored by the Election Commission, Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat B B Swain said the Commission has not received any letter seeking permission for the event from the party or the government. Modi’s 2014 Lok Sabha campaign had very much centered around Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with a tagline of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat. On his last visit to Vadodara on October 22, Modi had appealed people to mark October 31 with the annual Run for Unity.

Modi had said, “From the land of Gujarat, the pious land of Sardar Patel, I appeal to every citizen, every state government, municipal corporations, municipalities, students to take the pledge of the unity and sovereignity of the country on October 31 by participating in the Run for Unity. It should be organised everywhere with pride, pomp and show. I hope we will do this to pay our tributes to Sardar Patel.”

