Campaign for prohibition, against dowry: Nitish Kumar to party workers

Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday told party workers in Jharkhand to take forward the campaign for prohibition of liquor and against dowry and child marriage to make a mark in the tribal-dominated state. Nitish was addressing the JD(U)’s state-level workers’ meet in Jharkhand, held after a gap of nine years.

In 2016, when he was heading a government in alliance with RJD in Bihar, Nitish had looked to align with Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) led by former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi. During that period, Nitish had actively canvassed for prohibition, which led to a war of words between him and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Nitish had accused Das of not taking steps to curb liquor sale in border districts. Subsequently, Nitish rejoined NDA and now heads a government in alliance with BJP.

Addressing the party workers, he said, “There are certain local issues, like proposed amendments to Chotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Paragana Tenancy Act. There is another issue of increasing reservation for the SC/ST and OBC population. Make people aware of these issues. We also support the demand of Kurmi community for Scheduled Tribe status.”

“But, along with that, I want you to run a campaign for prohibition of liquor. There is a law against dowry; work towards creating awareness about it. People marry off girls young, many of whom die during childbirth. And the children who survive are often stunted. Enjoin people on these issues and you will see your influence increase,” he said.

Nitish said people, especially women, were not only aware, but desperate to see these measures being adopted by Jharkhand government. “I was being shown a news item from Chatra, where women have resolved to vote only for those who will bring prohibition,” he said.

He added: “I have never advertised what I have done. I have simply taken brave decisions and changes on the ground have spoken for themselves.”

Nitish told party workers that Jharkhand has not been able to utilise its potential even after 18 years of formation. “I had fully supported its formation. At that point, I had hoped it would be among the leading states within a few years given its natural resources and a hard-working population. But, we all know that dream has not been realised.”

