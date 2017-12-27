Came for oath event as I’m not part of either BJP or Congress: Shankersinh Vaghela

Shankersinh Vaghela. Shankersinh Vaghela.

WHILE HIS presence at Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony surprised many, Shankersinh Vaghela, who quit the Congress days before Rajya Sabha polls in the state, said after the event that he went there since he is part of “neither the BJP nor the Congress” now, and also because Vijay Rupani, who took oath as Chief Minister, “personally came” and invited him.

Asked about the possibility of his return to the BJP, Vaghela told The Indian Express, “Joining is something technical…. I do not want to join. I went (for oath ceremony) because there was an invitation.” He said, “I am not part of the BJP or Congress (any longer). I did not attend oath-taking ceremonies in the past due to norms of the Congress party. As Leader of Opposition, it was not fair to attend. But now, there is no Congress or BJP.”

Asked whether he will accept the offer if the BJP picks him as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Gujarat in future, Vaghela said that is for the BJP to decide. Besides Vaghela, at least eight members of Jan Vikalp, the party he launched as a third “alternative” after quitting Congress, were also present. “We all got invites, so we went. Vaghelaji was invited as a former CM,” a Jan Vikalp office-bearer said.

After the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rupani met Vaghela, who sat on the dais along with another former CM, Keshubhai Patel. A picture of Modi with the two was tweeted from Modi’s handle, stating that, “…respected former Chief Ministers of Gujarat joined the occasion, making it even more special”.

The Jan Vikalp, which aligned with Jaipur-based All-India Hindustan Congress Party (AIHCP) to fight the Gujarat Assembly elections on AIHCP’s symbol of a tractor, received only 83,922 votes — 0.3 per cent of the total votes polled.

