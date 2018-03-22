Cambridge Analytica row LIVE Updates: Only work relation between my son’s company and data firm, says JD(U)’s K C Tyagi

Cambridge Analytica row LIVE Updates: The data leaks scandal has forced Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to concede that the right steps were not taken and that they needed to ensure this does not recur. Cambridge Analytica row LIVE Updates: The data leaks scandal has forced Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to concede that the right steps were not taken and that they needed to ensure this does not recur.

The international scandal involving social media giant Facebook and data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica has had a ripple effect on Indian politics with the analytics firm claiming to have worked in India in the past. Major political parties BJP, Congress and JD(U) find themselves embroiled in the controversy, with the Cambridge Analytica website claiming to have provided service to them through its Indian partner Ovleno Business Intelligence (OBI), which is owned by JD(U) leader KC Tyagi’s son Amrish. It has also been revealed that in India, Cambridge Analytica worked in Bihar elections in 2010.

Responding to allegations made against his son Amrish, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi Thursday said that, “There was only a work relation between my son Amrish’s company and Cambridge Analytica, there is no financial transaction or shareholding, everything is open to probe.”

Union Minister for IT and Law, Ravi Shankar Prasad had Wednesday issued a warning to Facebook or the alleged case of data theft, while also accusing the main Opposition Congress of having links with Cambridge Analytica. Prasad alleged that the firm had plans to influence polls in India, too. Referring to other news reports, he alleged that the controversial firm was in talks with the Congress party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Read | Ravi Shankar Prasad warns Facebook on data breach: Can even summon Mark Zuckerberg

Follow Cambridge Analytica row LIVE Updates

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd