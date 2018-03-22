Cambridge Analytica row LIVE Updates: Only work relation between my son’s company and data firm, says JD(U)’s K C Tyagi

The international scandal involving social media giant Facebook and data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica has had a ripple effect on Indian politics with the analytics firm claiming to have worked in India in the past. Major political parties BJP, Congress and JD(U) find themselves embroiled in the controversy, with the Cambridge Analytica website claiming to have provided service to them through its Indian partner Ovleno Business Intelligence (OBI), which is owned by JD(U) leader KC Tyagi’s son Amrish. It has also been revealed that in India, Cambridge Analytica worked in Bihar elections in 2010.
Responding to allegations made against his son Amrish, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi Thursday said that, “There was only a work relation between my son Amrish’s company and Cambridge Analytica, there is no financial transaction or shareholding, everything is open to probe.”
Union Minister for IT and Law, Ravi Shankar Prasad had Wednesday issued a warning to Facebook or the alleged case of data theft, while also accusing the main Opposition Congress of having links with Cambridge Analytica. Prasad alleged that the firm had plans to influence polls in India, too. Referring to other news reports, he alleged that the controversial firm was in talks with the Congress party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Read | Ravi Shankar Prasad warns Facebook on data breach: Can even summon Mark Zuckerberg
He further stated, 'JDU has no relation with Cambridge Analytics, neither has its CEO ever met Nitish ji nor me. In any case JDU is a Socialist outfit and we stay away from such things, except for maybe Prashant Kishore ji helping us during last assembly polls.'
The row over data leak through Facebook, which began with an exposé that data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica mined a whopping 50 million profiles from the social networking site to plan campaigns for 2016 US elections and Brexit referendum, has given rise to political mudslinging in India too.
