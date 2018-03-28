Cambridge Analytica row: Govt seeks more info from Facebook on data breach, demands response by April 7

The government last Friday had issued a notice seeking details relating to breach of data from Facebook particularly with regard to reports in the media about questionable practices attributed to Cambridge Analytica in their efforts to influence elections. The government last Friday had issued a notice seeking details relating to breach of data from Facebook particularly with regard to reports in the media about questionable practices attributed to Cambridge Analytica in their efforts to influence elections.

The government on Wednesday sent another notice to social media giant Facebook to respond by April 7 seeking further information on whether personal data of Indian voters and users has been compromised by data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica. It has also sought details on whether the data has been used to manipulate the Indian electoral process.

The government last Friday had issued a notice seeking details relating to breach of data from Facebook particularly with regard to reports in the media about questionable practices attributed to Cambridge Analytica in their efforts to influence elections. However, the government now believes there’s a need for further information from Facebook.

“Whether the personal data of Indian voters and users has been compromised by Cambridge Analytica or any other downstream entity in any manner, and if so, how was it compromised?” the notice stated.

“Whether Facebook or its related or downstream agencies utilising Facebook’s data have previously been engaged by any entities to manipulate the Indian electoral process? If any such downstream entity misused data from Facebook, what is the protection available to the data subject?” said the notice.

The letter further said Facebook has been asked about the specific steps proposed to be taken by the social media firm to prevent any misuse of personal data for potential interference in, or manipulation of the Indian electoral process? “Facebook today has its largest footprint in India in terms of its user base and therefore what proactive measures are being taken to ensure the safety, security and privacy of such large user data and to prevent its misuse by any third party?” the notice added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a former employee of data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica turned whistleblower told a British parliamentary panel that he believed the Congress party was a client of the firm, and he was aware that the firm, with many employees and offices, had worked extensively in India.

In his testimony to the British Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee, Christopher Wylie, on being asked about Cambridge Analytica’s work in India, said: “I believe their client was Congress. But I know that they have done all kinds of projects. I don’t remember a national project, but I know regionally. I mean India is so big that you know that one state can be, you know, as big as Britain. But they do have offices there, they do have staff there. I believe I have some documentation on India, which I can also provide to the committee if that’s something of interest.”

