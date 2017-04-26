‘Call to Dawood’: No bail for ‘hacker’

A metropolitan magistrate’s court has rejected the bail application of alleged hacker Manish Bhangale, who had claimed that BJP leader Eknath Khadse had spoken to gangster Dawood Ibrahim over phone.

Bhangale had last week sought bail claiming that the documents submitted by him against Khadse were genuine.

Special public prosecutor Aabad Ponda had opposed the bail claiming that the correspondence shown by Bhangale was bogus.

Ponda confirmed the bail was rejected. Bhangale has been booked under charges including forgery.

