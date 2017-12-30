Call Netaji birthday ‘Desh Prem Diwas’, declare it a holiday: MP

A sketch of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Express archive photo A sketch of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Express archive photo

Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee, who was recently expelled from the CPI(M), said in the House on Friday that January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, should be called ‘Desh Prem Diwas’ (Patriotism Day) and declared a national holiday.

The proposal received support from BJP MPs and some Congress MPs. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu hoped that the government will take note of the suggestion but added that members should not be seen asking for holidays.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Banerjee narrated the heroic tales of Bose — his daring escape from house arrest by the British in Calcutta, making his way to Germany through Afghanistan, and then on to Japan in a German submarine.

“As supreme commander of the Indian National Army, Bose organised the military and also the large number of Indians living in different parts of Southeast Asia. On July 6, 1944, Netaji, in a speech broadcast by Azad Hind Radio, addressed Gandhiji for the first time as the ‘Father of the Nation’,” Banerjee said.

He told the House that the West Bengal government has also sought Bose’s birthday to be declared as the day of patriotism, and as a national holiday.

Among others, Samajwadi Party member Naresh Agrawal raised the issue of misleading advertisements and demanded that laws should be made stringent against people and companies giving false and misleading advertisements.

Sharing his experience, Naidu referred to an advertisement through which a company claimed to reduce weight in 28 days. He said that after he paid Rs 1,230, as demanded, the company sought more money to deliver the “original” medicine to reduce weight.

“You know my mentality — I did not leave the matter there,” Naidu said. He said he asked his staff to raise the matter with the ministry concerned. The minister concerned acted promptly, and an inquiry was carried out. Naidu said it was found that the advertisement originated from the US, and emphasised that it should be examined how such advertisements can be checked.

Consumer Affairs and Food Supply Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that the current consumer protection law is 31 years old and the NDA government has drafted a new Bill. The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha in 2015 and referred to the Standing Committee. He said the Standing Committee gave good suggestions and the Union Cabinet approved the new Bill. He urged members not to send the Bill again to the committee.

