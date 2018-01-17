Call me if someone asks for bribe: Navjot Singh Sidhu to NRIs

Navjot Singh Sidhu in Ludhiana Tuesday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Navjot Singh Sidhu in Ludhiana Tuesday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Claiming that Congress government will ‘put an end’ to harassment of NRIs in Punjab, the Local Bodies, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said that “NRIs can call him directly if someone asks for bribe or any commission from them”.

“Note down my number. Call me directly. Now jungle raj has ended in Punjab. Earlier if an NRI wanted to invest here, he was asked for an equal amount as bribe or commission. Ten years of SAD-BJP rule has given nothing else than troubles and harassment to NRIs. We will involve them and make a part of our governance. I invite them to come and invest here,” said Sidhu, revealing his mobile number from stage.

Sidhu said that “till he is alive, no one can dare to harass NRIs in Punjab”.

“Puttha tang dun saareyan nu main. Jadon tak meri ragan vich lahuu vagda, kisi NRI naal dhakka ni hon dayun (I will hang those officials upside down who will demand bribe from NRIs. Till I am alive, no injustice will be done with even a single NRI),” he said. Sidhu inaugurated the two-day international conference on immigrant literature at GGN Khalsa College in Ludhiana Tuesday. He further said, “Once my NRI friend said he wanted to invest crores in Punjab. When he approached the government, he was asked for an equal amount as commission. This was so called single-window for NRIs under Sukhbir Badal. Enough of looting NRIs, now this will not happen,” he said.

He said that NRIs will be given a ‘corruption-free and pro-industry atmosphere’ in Punjab with a dedicated single-window system to facilitate them. He also announced to set up a chair for immigrant literature and research on other Punjabi diaspora issues in a state university and Rs 25 lakh grant to establish a ‘Parvasi Literature Study Centre’ at GGN Khalsa College.

Ludhiana MC polls in February

Sidhu announced that Ludhiana MC polls can be held anytime between February 3 to 20. “Like Jalandhar, Amritsar and Patiala, Congress will sweep them too,” he said. Refusing to comment on the resignation of state minister Rana Gurjeet, Sidhu said, “It might be his personal decision. I have no details and would not like to comment.”

