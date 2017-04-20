Call for beef ban: Will follow law, says Parrikar

Responding to calls for enforcing beef ban in the state, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said that he believed in the law and would follow it.

“I cannot stop anyone as long as freedom of speech exists. As far as I am concerned, I am here to ensure that the law is followed. The law will be followed,” he told reporters. “The media seems to have joyful enjoyment out of such statements. The person who makes such statements knows that he enjoys wide coverage.’’

He added, “If someone is vegetarian, he will say I am vegetarian. If someone does not like a particular type of food, he will say I do not like this type of food. It is his individual choice.’’

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now