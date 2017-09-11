Calcutta High Court issues contempt notice against TMC councillor in eviction case

Kolkata High Court. (File Photo) Kolkata High Court. (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court today issued a contempt notice against a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor for allegedly evicting settlers from Subhas Sarovar in the eastern part of the city for a park beautification project.

Justice R K Bag directed that contempt notice be issued against Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillor Pabitra Biswas for violating the court’s earlier order which said that the settlers should not be evicted for the project. A set of 22 petitioners today moved a contempt petition before the court claiming that Biswas, the councillor for the Ward 33 of KMC, evicted them yesterday despite a restraint order of August 24.

Justice Bag directed that the petitioners be given shelter on nearby land owned by the Kolkata Improvement Trust. The authorities have taken up the beautification project for a park surrounding the lake named Subhas Sarovar in the Beleghata area for the upcoming Under-17 Football World Cup matches to be held at the Salt Lake Stadium nearby.

A section of people, which the state claimed were illegal settlers, had moved the high court challenging their eviction, that led to an interim stay order.

Appearing for the state, additional advocate general Abhratosh Majumdar said the state government had no role in the eviction of the settlers that allegedly took place yesterday.

