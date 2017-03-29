Calcutta High Court denies bail to 5 accused in 2011 Netai killings

As many as 28 people were injured in the attack. (Representational Image) As many as 28 people were injured in the attack. (Representational Image)

THE CALCUTTA High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of five accused in the 2011 Netai killings.

The January 7, 2011 firing in Netai village, allegedly carried out by CPM workers, near Lalgarh in West Midnapore district had killed nine villagers, including women. As many as 28 people were injured in the attack. The CBI is currently investigating the case.

The five accused — Anuj Pandey, Dalim Pandey, Fullora Mondal, Chandi Karan and Mohammed Khaliluddin — had moved court, seeking bail in connection with the case, which was registered at Lalgarh police station. But Justice Ashim kumar Roy rejected their plea. On September 2, 2014, additional session’s judge of West Midnapore had also rejected their bail pleas.

Main accused Anuj Pandey was the CPM former Binpur zonal committee secretary when the killings had taken place.

The accused have been booked under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (punishment for murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 140 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

