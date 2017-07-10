Calcutta HC orders probe into harassment of women by cops

Calcutta High Court Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a probe by a deputy commissioner into two women’s allegations that some policemen had misbehaved with them near Princep Ghat on the Hooghly in May this year. Justice Joymalyo Bagchi directed the Kolkata police commissioner to depute an officer of the deputy commissioner rank to investigate the women’s allegations.

The court asked both the women petitioners, who had approached the court with the allegation and the prosecution to file separate affidavits stating their position within four weeks, after which the matter would be heard again.

The women claimed they needed to use a public washroom near Princep Ghat in late evening on May 24, but the same was locked. They approached the policemen posted there, but instead of helping, they misbehaved with them, said the women in their petition to the court.

Following this, they lodged a complaint with a police station, while the policemen also filed a counter-complaint alleging misbehaviour by the women. The police claimed the women, along with a male friend, had misbehaved with them and had torn the uniform of one of the policemen present there.

They had been arrested in the morning after the incident and released on bail after being in police and judicial custody for some days. Claiming that the investigation into their allegations was not being pursued properly, the women moved the high court seeking speedy completion of probe.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App