Saturday, April 21, 2018
Calcutta HC orders new panchayat poll dates: Opposition parties celebrate ‘historic’ judgment

"TMC never wanted a free, fair and peaceful panchayat poll. It wants to use terror tactics to keep Opposition away,” state BJP state president Dilip Ghosh alleged.

Opposition parties in the state on Friday hailed the Calcutta High Court verdict on the panchayat elections, calling the judgment a “historic” one. State Congress president , who had filed a petition and was later made party to the BJP’s petition on the same matter, said, “It is a landmark judgement which will ensure the participation of the people of the state in panchayat polls.”

“We had asked the commission for filing of nomination online, but SEC ruled it out and invited the troubles we had faced recently. TMC never wanted a free, fair and peaceful panchayat poll. It wants to use terror tactics to keep Opposition away,” state BJP state president Dilip Ghosh alleged. CPM leader Rabin Deb too welcomed the verdict.

