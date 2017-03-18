Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into murder of CPI(M) leader

Calcutta HC ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of a CPI(M) leader in Burdwan district in 2012. (File Photo) Calcutta HC ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of a CPI(M) leader in Burdwan district in 2012. (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of a CPI(M) leader in Burdwan district in 2012 expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of progress in the probe by state agencies. Justice Joymalyo Bagchi directed CBI to investigate the murder of Arpan Mukherjee and submit a status report after three months.

Mukherjee, son of former CPI(M) MLA from Hirapur Bamapada Mukherjee, was shot dead in broad daylight on May 10, 2012 at Asansol town when he was out for morning walk. An FIR was lodged with Hirapur police station, but since there was little progress in the investigation, Mukherjee’s son Arkadeb moved the high court seeking a CID probe.

Justice Dipankar Dutta had directed a CID investigation on September 26, 2012. But since the state investigating agency also could make little progress in the probe, Arkadeb moved the high court again seeking a CBI investigation. Noting the lack of progress in the investigation by the state police agencies, Justice Bagchi ordered a CBI investigation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now