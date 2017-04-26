Calcutta HC injunction against Dilip Ghosh, no linking Abhishek to K D Singh

Recently, 12 Trinamool leaders have been booked by the CBI in the case. Recently, 12 Trinamool leaders have been booked by the CBI in the case.

THE CALCUTTA High Court has issued an injunction order against BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, restraining him from making comments connecting Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to Rajya Sabha member K D Singh, also a ruling party member.

Singh is alleged to have made money available to Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel for conducting a sting operation, in which several Trinamool leaders were seen accepting money. Recently, 12 Trinamool leaders have been booked by the CBI in the case.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, on March 27, had told mediapersons that K D Singh was Abhishek’s ‘khura shashur’ or uncle-in-law. Later, Abhishek had filed a defamation suit against Ghosh. “There is no relationship between Abhishek Banerjee, or anyone in his family, with K D Singh,” Abhishek’s lawyer Sanjay Basu said. “The press conference was aired by various news channels, and was published in various newspapers. What he said at the press conference was an absolute lie. We issued a notice to Dilip Ghosh, asking him for an explanation. He replied to the notice, but the letter he sent was evasive. We demanded that he apologise within 72 hours, but he has not apologised. It was then that we approached HC,” he added.

Basu had filed an injunction application in Calcutta High Court on Abhishek’s behalf.

On Monday morning, the Court of Justice Soumen Sen granted the injunction order, forbidding Ghosh from making any further statements connecting Abhishek to Singh.

In his order (accessed by The Indian Express) on Monday, Justice Sen observed: “The plaintiff contends that the defendant has initiated a vilification campaign against the plaintiff and has used defamatory words in order to ridicule the plaintiff. The plaintiff says that the defendant, knowing fully well that the plaintiff has no connection with K D Singh, who is currently under investigation by various investigating agencies for being the linchpin for various collective investment schemes, has tried to drag the plaintiff and associate the plaintiff with K D Singh.’’

Observing that the “respondent is not represented” in court, the order added: “As such there is no clear denial of the statement made that the plaintiff is not associated with K D Singh and apparently there is no justification for the statement that the plaintiff or his family members had or has any relationship or is a relative of K D Singh. Under such circumstances, the respondent is restrained from making any statement by which any imputation is made that the plaintiff or his family members had or has any relationship with the said K D Singh or that the petitioner is a relative of K D Singh.’’

When contacted, Dilip Ghosh said: “I have heard about it… We were not given enough time, so our lawyer could not be present at the hearing to defend me.”

He added that on March 27, he had told mediapersons that he had “heard that Abhishek Banerjee was related to K D Singh”.

“This was in relation to Narada right after an SIT was set up to investigate K D Singh’s Alchemist Infra Realty. I had told the press there was no connection between K D Singh and the BJP. On the contrary, he may be related to Abhishek. I had told the media that they needed to verify this themselves. I have already replied to the notice sent to me, in which I have explained that just because K D Singh may have done something wrong, that does not mean Abhishek Banerjee has done something wrong. I have explained to him (Abhishek) that I am not accusing him of any wrongdoing,” said Ghosh.

