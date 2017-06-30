Calcutta HC asks CBI to submit report on Narada probe progress

Narada News portal Editor Mathew Samuel (File) Narada News portal Editor Mathew Samuel (File)

The Calcutta High Court on Friday sought the CBI’s status report on its probe into the Narada sting operation under which many TMC leaders had been caught on camera while purportedly accepting cash to favour a fake firm. Justice Jaymalya Bagchi asked the CBI to submit its probe status report by July 27 while hearing a plea by TMC MP Aparupa Poddar for quashing of the proceedings against her. Seeking the CBI report, Justice Bagchi adjourned the matter to by July 27 for the next hearing.

Appearing for Poddar, counsel S Luthra argued that there was no justification to continue with the probe without any material against his client. He contended that the Narada News portal Editor Mathew Samuel had stated that the original video recordings had been deleted from his iPhone which was used to in the sting operation. Lutra argued that one can certify a document to be a copy of the original one if and only if he has the original with himself. But with one having deleted the original document and not having it in his possession, how can he certify another document to be a copy of the original one.

Justice Bagchi earlier had directed the investigating agency to obtain certificate of originality of the videos from the portal’s editor, who allegedly conducted the sting operation. Samuel had claimed he had recorded the video in a sting operation using an iPhone and had transferred the data to a laptop and then to a pendrive.

