Centre using ‘caged parrot’ to silence critics: Delhi government after CBI questions Satyendar Jain’s wife

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

After a CBI team questioned Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s wife in connection with alleged money laundering, the Delhi government on Monday slammed the central government for using “caged parrot” CBI in silencing critics.

“Another day, another raid! CBI now raids Minister Jain ‘s residence. Centre trying to silence dissenters via caged parrot,” Delhi government spokesperson Arunoday Prakash tweeted. “BJP model: You make Mohalla Clinics, save money in projects, (provide) free medicines, tests and surgeries… We (the BJP) will keep troubling you with CBI, IT (Income Tax department), ED (Enforcement Directorate),” he added.

Another day, another raid! CBI now raids Min .@SatyendarJain ‘s residence! Centre trying to silence dissenters via #CagedParrot — arunoday (@arunodayprakash) June 19, 2017

Earlier in April, a case had been registered against Jain in connection with Rs 4.63 crore of money laundering in 2015-16. “It is alleged that Jain was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore, when he was a public servant during 2015-16, through Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited,” the CBI said. The agency examined Jain on last Thursday in connection with the probe.

Criticising the investigation, AAP officials said that the central government is carrying out “vendetta politics” against the party. “Central govt (sic) of BJP is misusing CBI for its vendetta politics. After Dy CM Manish Sisodia, BJP’s CBI raids on Minister,” the party said in a tweet

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd