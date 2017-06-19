Centre using ‘caged parrot’ to silence critics: Delhi government after CBI questions Satyendar Jain’s wife

Latest News
"Another day, another raid! CBI now raids Minister Jain 's residence. Centre trying to silence dissenters via caged parrot," Delhi government spokesperson Arunoday Prakash tweeted

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2017 5:20 pm
After a CBI team questioned Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s wife in connection with alleged money laundering, the Delhi government on Monday slammed the central government for using “caged parrot” CBI in silencing critics.

“Another day, another raid! CBI now raids Minister Jain ‘s residence. Centre trying to silence dissenters via caged parrot,” Delhi government spokesperson Arunoday Prakash tweeted. “BJP model: You make Mohalla Clinics, save money in projects, (provide) free medicines, tests and surgeries… We (the BJP) will keep troubling you with CBI, IT (Income Tax department), ED (Enforcement Directorate),” he added.

Earlier in April, a case had been registered against Jain in connection with Rs 4.63 crore of money laundering in 2015-16.  “It is alleged that Jain was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore, when he was a public servant during 2015-16, through Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited,” the CBI said. The agency examined Jain on last Thursday in connection with the probe.

Criticising the investigation, AAP officials said that the central government is carrying out “vendetta politics” against the party. “Central govt (sic) of BJP is misusing CBI for its vendetta politics. After Dy CM Manish Sisodia, BJP’s CBI raids on Minister,” the party said in a tweet

  1. P
    Parth Garg
    Jun 19, 2017 at 5:30 pm
    BJP is a 'Party with no difference'. Autocracy is ingrained in its psyche.
    Reply
    1. S
      Sunder
      Jun 19, 2017 at 5:23 pm
      'Caged parrot' has become 'caged crow', with all the black filth sticking to it by doing the dirty work of Modi/Jaitley/Rajnath Singh.
      Reply
