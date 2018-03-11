CAG report on telecom sector was gross exaggeration: Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday said that the CAG report on telecom sector was a “gross exaggeration” and the country was paying the price for the political twist given to the issue by political parties.
“The CAG report on telecom sector was a gross exaggeration. I think we failed to treat a business problem as a business problem. It was very convenient for a few political parties to give it a political twist and the whole country is paying the price for it,” Chidambaram said in Bengaluru.
The 77-page report on the 2G spectrum allocation ‘scam’ was arguably one of the biggest dents in UPAs armour and was one of the biggest factors leading to the anti-incumbency against the UPA in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The CAG report had claimed wrongdoings in the spectrum allocation and implicated then Union Minister A Raja, then Telecom Secretary and other big names, accusing them of causing massive loss to the public exchequer. Recently, however, all the accused were acquitted by the court.
Speaking on the recent PNB scam and Nirav Modi, he said: “It’s all happening in one sector — jewellery. Key players seem to have come from one state–Gujarat. It’s not happening across sectors and states. Obviously, people have been helped at some level. Who or how helped, I have no evidence.”
On the upcoming elections in Karnataka, Chidambaram said that people needed to ask hard questions to the present government alleging that it lives in denial.
“In Gujarat, they asked some hard questions. I think the next opportunity to ask questions is coming in Karnataka. We should begin to ask hard questions. Unless more and more people ask questions to the present govt it will continue to live in denial,” he said.
Stressing on the Congress’ strong performance in the Gujarat elections recently, he hinted the party is focussed on Karnataka, the last big state it holds power in. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pakora analogy over job creation, he said, “They know there is a dearth of jobs. They deem selling ‘pakoras’ as jobs. That is like adding salt to wounds.”
With ANI inputs
- Mar 11, 2018 at 7:52 pmThis bast.... think of creation means, everyone becomes bizzman, making money by bizzman through illegal means. That is what his own son did with this moron's help. 2G SCAM verdict was totally fixed as it gave clean chit to culprits. Now this accused started blaming former CAG for giving wrong report. These SCAMGRESS dogs unable to remove SCAM tag from them hence searching for some space. This moron knows he will be behind bars one day hence trying to divert PPL's attention by giving some useless explanation. These PPL making fun of Pakoda er. Nowadays how many MBA graduates running diffe type of creative ventures? Be it hotel, carrier lunch, etc. Every creative work is a startup business. For these morons, only the that generates crores is the realReply
- Mar 11, 2018 at 7:38 pmregardless of his political side, this man at least talks sense and is logical. In a false sense of unearthing corruption, our regulators, auditors and vigilance agencies have become complacent. It seems they have been waiting for breaking news to happen rather than diligently performing their duty of preventive audits. Just take the case of erstwhile CAG, despite supreme courts judgement showing extreme wrong valuation in 2G scam, the CAG has not been pulled. This would work as a serious de-motivator for well meaning and sincere auditors. Nation is suffering from too much politicization of all sectors - be it business, banking, agriculture, social, religious, education, culture, defence or foreign affairs.Reply
- Mar 11, 2018 at 7:41 pmof late even judiciary and media has been affected by too much politicization. May be sports is one area have so far stayed away.Reply
- Mar 11, 2018 at 7:18 pmPC in his last days outside prison. Let him bark. He knows his days are numbered and he would be soon in jail. His act of allowing gold import o 13 select companies just when new government was being sworn in has no other logic but his corrupt intent. He has not spoken yet on this matter..!Reply
- Mar 11, 2018 at 7:03 pmEXAGGERATION implies CAG was factually correct but EXAGGERATED that FACT. .................. Le Mr CHIDAMBARAM disclose the FACTS. ........... While on the DISCLOSURE, Mr CHIDAMBARAM can also reveal FULL TRUTH about SCAM GALORE of UPA- CWG, COALGATE, PNB LOU SCAM, CHOPPERGATE, TATRA TRUCK GATE, DLF-VADRA GATE etc etc.Reply