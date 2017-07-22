Increase in unspent health funds in states

Lack of adequate public health spend and high out-of-pocket expenditure have been highlighted in several reports on India’s health sector. However, the health ministry has claimed that without a stronger health system, the states would not be able to spend increased allocations. The CAG report bears out this contention. Lack of adequate public health spend and high out-of-pocket expenditure have been highlighted in several reports on India’s health sector. However, the health ministry has claimed that without a stronger health system, the states would not be able to spend increased allocations. The CAG report bears out this contention.

India may be flayed for its measly health spend, but a CAG report tabled in Parliament on Friday shows that states have not even been able to spend the money that has been released to them by the Centre.

“In 27 states, the unspent amount increased from Rs 7,375 crore in 2011-12 to Rs 9,509 crore in 2015-16. Funds amounting to Rs 5,037.38 crore and Rs 4,016.37 crore released in 2014-15 and 2015-16 to the state treasuries were transferred to State Health Societies with delays ranging from 50 to 271 days. In six states (Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Telangana and Tripura) Rs 36.31 crore was diverted to other schemes,” said the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on the performance audit of Reproductive and Child Health under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). The audit covered the period from 2011-12 to 2015-16.

Health is a state subject, so the actual spending happens at that level with the NRHM (called NHM with the incorporation of an urban component) being a core Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS). The funding patterns of CSS were revised three years ago. Many schemes, including NHM, that were originally funded in the ratio of 75:25 by the Centre and states were placed in the 60:40 bracket. Only Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states continue to have a 90:10 funding pattern.

The 2017 Economic Survey put India’s health spend at a “little over” 1 per cent of the GDP, with the target set by the National Health Policy adopted earlier this year at 2.5 per cent. Lack of adequate public health spend and high out-of-pocket expenditure have been highlighted in several reports on India’s health sector. However, the health ministry has claimed that without a stronger health system, the states would not be able to spend increased allocations. The CAG report bears out this contention.

The report said: “Shortages of doctors and paramedical staff were observed in almost all selected facilities, compromising the quality of healthcare.”

