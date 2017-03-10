CAG looking into working of public charitable trusts, as parliamentarian flags concerns

Public money which could help millions of Indian children secure a better education has been diverted to fund the uber-rich and elite overseas, alleged Nishikant Dubey. Public money which could help millions of Indian children secure a better education has been diverted to fund the uber-rich and elite overseas, alleged Nishikant Dubey.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in looking into concerns over the functioning of public charitable trusts to check if there is any misuse of tax exemptions by them. This follows concerns flagged by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey about the functioning of public charitable trusts, some of which are run by corporates.

Referring to several reports which are in public domain, Dubey in his letter said there are trusts which continue to engage actively in business on one hand while claiming tax exemptions on the other. “Audit of the working of public charitable trusts will be considered to address the concerns expressed by you and we are examining the matter currently for this purpose,” the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said in a reply to Dubey.

Dubey also said there are some public charitable trusts which are running like private family trusts. It is well publicised that millions of dollars were gifted from some trusts to foreign universities at a time when several Indian institutions are in dire need of funds, Dubey claimed.

Public money which could help millions of Indian children secure a better education has been diverted to fund the uber-rich and elite overseas, he alleged. Urging the CAG to delve into the matter and conduct an audit, Dubey said the matter is of national importance.