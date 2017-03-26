CAG finds systemic subversion of rules in Vyapam appointments

Vyapam scam: The board was constituted to conduct entrance examination but started conducting recruitment tests as well. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Vyapam scam: The board was constituted to conduct entrance examination but started conducting recruitment tests as well. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

The appointments of Vyapam (Hindi acronym for Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board) director and controllers were made by systemic subversion of rules, a comptroller and auditor general (CAG) report has said. The report noted that this resulted into undue favours to some officers. It added that the funds of the board, which has been news over an admission and recruitment scam, were kept outside government account. The report said that the board was not subjected to budgetary control of the state legislature, which led to dilution in its accountability.

“The receipts and expenditure of the board were not included in the government accounts and the transactions were outside the consolidated fund of the state. Thus unlike a government department, finances of the board were not subjected to budgetary control of the state legislature,’’ said the report. “The board was allowed to keep its receipts and expenditure outside the state government accounts.’’

The CAG has blamed lack of oversight and periodic independent evaluation of the board for “a situation where in the general principles of equity and probity in public affairs were overlooked’’. It has noted that the state government did not take remedial actions on red flags that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had raised. The report sheds light on how the scam – it avoid the word and uses irregularities – unfolded. It accuses the government of not providing information and allowing the board to function in a “nebulous atmosphere’’. The report has highlighted how some individuals were appointed to top positions even though they lacked qualifications and despite EOW’s probe pending against some. The CAG has provided fresh fodder to the opposition as the scam seems to lost a bit of steam after the investigation into it was handed over to the CBI. It names one Congress minister for ordering an irregular appointment.

The report highlights confusion over the status of Vyapam; whether it is a government department or not since 1982 when it was constituted. The report said that the government ostensibly distanced itself from the activities of the board while still maintaining administrative control over the apex management. “This shadowy control without accompanying measures for verification and assessment of Vyapam’s functions was a case of exercise of power without assumption of responsibility. This eventually led to a situation where there was severe erosion in credibility of entrance examination conducted by the board.’’

The board was constituted to conduct entrance examination but started conducting recruitment tests as well. The report has questioned the board’s ability to conduct two types of examination. It observed that in violation of rules, the board conducted examination for the posts of police and law department in which 12.01 lakh job aspirants appeared between 2005-2015. “The reasons due to which recruitment examination for police was transferred to the board and under whose authority could not be ascertained because all relevant records were not made available to us.’’

The CAG found it difficult to get information. When asked about the procedure adopted for appointment of chairman, only a list of chairmen from September 2007 to March 2016 was furnished without any details. The report said that the state government had constituted a committee to probe illegal admissions to medical colleges in 2009. But the agency was given the probe report.

