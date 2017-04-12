CAG can now audit UP development authorities

CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at Lucknow’s Lok Bhawan to chair the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at Lucknow’s Lok Bhawan to chair the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

THE STATE Cabinet on Tuesday decided to allow central audit agencies such as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to audit development authorities in the state, which included the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). The previous Akhilesh government had denied permission to the CAG to audit GDA.

In the second Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government decided that if the CAG seeks permission to audit any development authority in UP, the government will not object, Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said.

Additional Chief secretary (Housing and Urban Planning) Sadakant said that in all, 29 authorities had been set up under the UP Urban Planning and Development Act, which provides for the audit of these authorities. “A state government agency, Sthaniya Nidhi Lekha Pariksha in Allahabad, also audits these development authorities and its report is presented in the state Assembly,” he told mediapersons.

“The CAG had requested the state government to audit some authorities… Their communication was especially regarding Ghaziabad… but then the (previous) state government had the view not to grant permission because UP has its own system of audit. The Governor too had intervened and had written letters in this connection. Last year, Governor Ram Naik had written to the PM and the President about denial of permission to CAG by the UP government for conducting audit of Ghaziabad Development Authority,” said Sadakant.

“The Cabinet on Tuesday decided that if CAG requests for audit, the state government should not have any objection. I have issued the order that like Ghaziabad, CAG can audit anywhere it wants to,” he added.

The Cabinet, meanwhile, also decided that consumers will have to pay only the principal amount of their electricity bills, as surcharge would be waived for domestic and commercial consumers belonging to lower and middle classes. Small scale industries, both in urban and rural areas, would also be able to avail the same benefit.

“Moreover, farmers could now pay electricity bills in four installments in a year, if the amount is above Rs 10,000,” Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said.

He added that during summer, the government will ensure that villages get power for 18 hours, tehsil headquarters and Bundelkhand area for 20 hours each and district headquarters for 24 hours. An official said power supply during evenings will be ensured in villages from April 6 and the state was purchasing electricity worth several crores every day.

“The previous governments too had decided to roster power supply for villages, tehsil and district headquarters but the decisions were not implemented at ground level… Poor villagers are VIPs for the current government… thus, the state government has decided that any laxity in implementation of the roster at the ground level will not be tolerated and action would be taken against officials responsible,” said Sharma.

Admitting that rural areas were not getting power at night, Sharma said the government was working to ensure 24-hour power supply in villages by October, 2018. He added that defective or burnt transformers of tubewells will be replaced within 48 hours in rural areas.

Other Decisions

* To sign a pact with the Centre under ‘Power for All’ mission. The pact, to be signed on April 14, will help in supplying power to every village before 2019.

* Purchase one lakh metric tonnes of potato from farmers in the current crop season to ensure that they at least recover their production cost. Government will open procure centres to purchase potatoes from farmers.

* Sugarcane farmers to get pending dues from mills within 120 days. Payment of current crushing season to be completed within 14 days. In case of delay, cane commissioners will take action.

* All roads to be repaired and made free from potholes by June 15.

* Increase beds in all district hospitals, medical colleges ahead of the monsoon season, when cases of encephalitis and acute encephalitis sees a rise.

* Ministers have been asked to ensure there is no crisis of drinking water in Bundelkhand region during the summers.

