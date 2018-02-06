Three CAF personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

The ultras detonated the IED near a rivulet, just a few metres away from the patrolling team while it was passing through the forest. (File) The ultras detonated the IED near a rivulet, just a few metres away from the patrolling team while it was passing through the forest. (File)

Three Chhattisgarh Armed Force personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals in the state’s Bijapur district, police said Tuesday. The security personnel were returning after carrying out an anti-Maoist operation when the blast occurred last night in a forest near Ranibodli village, around 450 kms from here, a local police official told PTI.

The ultras detonated the IED near a rivulet, just a few metres away from the patrolling team while it was passing through the forest, he said. The three personnel belong to CAF’s 9th battalion sustained superficial splinter injuries in the incident, the official said.

They were taken to a local hospital and provided first aid, he said adding that their condition was stable.

