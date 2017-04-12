Cadres using market products leave Maoist brass worried

Top Maoist leaders have issued a series of dos and don’ts for cadres on the use of market products, from soaps to electronic gadgets, after seeing growing “non-proletarian trends” in the organisation. The directives were released after the plenum of the CPI (Maoist) Eastern Regional Bureau (ERB) in December 2015.

The party document, titled “Decisions regarding use of lifestyle products and electronic equipment in the party”, spoke of the “growing non-Proletarian trends”. It said the use of market products, not local resources, was “leading to virtual economic anarchy”, a “serious problem causing hindrance to revolutionary movement”.

It said that “leaders are found spending lavishly. Lavish lifestyle is against the very core principles of guerrilla life and also dangerous in these times of the growing war,” the document said.

“Instead of local people and resources, we are becoming increasingly dependent on the market. Quotas are not being honoured.”

The document added that “leaders should first set examples by following communist ideals”.

The rules laid down that there must be no discrimination in the diet for leaders and cadres, “except aged and indisposed or for any other reason”.

It instructed that things must be sourced from local people and sources and not markets as far as possible.

Oil should be “sparingly used. Poha, semia and groundnut shouldn’t be procured,” the document said.

The rules asked cadres to renounce tea. “Those who must have it, should have it with milk in the morning and red tea in the evening,” the document specified.

Regarding consumption of non-vegetarian food and sweets, the cadres have been told to stick to their quota. “As far as possible, it should be consumed when comrades are living in a group,” the instructions said.

Barred are “beauty enhancing products” as well as leaders’ use of guards for “personal work”, ranging from “cleaning of gun barrels to kitchen work”.

The rules stressed that permission must be taken from a “higher committee” before purchasing electronic gadgets, and computers must be used only by those authorised by the committee.

Cellphones, to be used with the committee’s permission, “mustn’t be used to contact family members. They mustn’t be used to do audio or video recording.”

