Cadre review for JCOs, other ranks to be implemented in January: Army chief General Bipin Rawat

Army chief General Bipin Rawat announced Friday that the long-pending cadre review for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks (ORs) will be implemented from January next year. He was speaking at the launch of national security analyst Nitin Gokhale’s book, Securing India the Modi Way, at a function organised by Pune International Centre.

Answering a question on welfare of veterans, General Rawat said, “When someone joins Army, first thought that comes to them is, what if something happens. But Army takes care of the family if something happens during the service. If we do not care for veterans…why would anyone come to armed forces?”

He said, “A larger part of the Army are Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks… In officers, only 0.18 per cent rise to the two-star rank, and this is even steeper in JCOs and ORs. The cadre review of the JCOs and ORs has been pending with the government for over 10 years. When I became chief, I said that before any cadre review for officers, we will have cadre review for the JCOs. The task was given to the Adjutant General (AG). The present AG and some other officers have done excellent job… So the cadre review has been approved and which will be implemented from January 2018; which means 1.4 lakh promotions like those from Jawan to Naik, to a Havildar to Naib Subedar, to Subedar to Subedar Major, which also includes 457 new Subedar Major vacancies.”

