Cache of arms, ammunition seized from financier’s office in Punjab

The police have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the office of a financer in Khanna. The recovery was made after the financer allegedly shot a stray dog and injured a 14-year-old girl Saturday. Following this incident, the Khanna police raided his office and siezed the cache of arms.

The accused, identified as Gurbikram Singh from Delhi, along with his accomplices Harpreet Singh and driver Mangi is absconding. Ravinderpal Singh, SP (investigation) Khanna said that they fled soon after the incident. He added that they are still probing the reason why he shot the dog. “It was simply his high-handed attitude,” the SP said. The injured girl has been operated upon and is out of danger, the police said.

The police conducted a raid at his office from where various weapons have been recovered including an air gun telescope, a semi automatic rifle 22 bore, semi auto pump action 12 bore, 30 bore rifle, air gun 450 bore and a barrel rifle 303 bore.

The ammunition recovered includes live cartridges – 33 rounds of 30 bore, 193 rounds of 22 bore rifle, 25 rounds of 32 bore, two rounds of 30 carbine, 66 rounds of 12 bore, 3000 pellets of 30 bore and 69 pellets of a rifle.

Police also recovered empty cartridges which includes 31 of .12 bore, five of .30 bore, 82 of 22 bore, 8 of .32 bore revolver, 12 of .32 bore pistol and two of .30 bore carbine.

In the first FIR, the police booked accused under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the IPC at Khanna city police station. Another FIR has been registered under the Arms Act. “Most of the weapons recovered are illegal and without any licence,” the SP added.

