Cable network owner killed, Shopian shuts down

Representational Image Representational Image

Shopian town on Monday witnessed a complete shutdown after the killing of 35-year-old Hilal Ahmad Malik, shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside the district hospital on Sunday night. Malik used to run a cable network in the town. Police blamed the Hizbul Mujahideen for the killing and released pictures of two alleged militants who, according to the police, were involved in the killing.

Local residents said three or four men attacked Malik, who was sitting outside the hospital. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries. “He (Malik) belonged to a rich family that had many apple orchards since 2004, he was running Friends Cable network in the town. He would sit on a bench outside the hospital. On Sunday night he was attacked by gunmen,’’ said one of his close friends. “He is survived by wife and a three-year-old son.”

“On the basis of human and technical intelligence, police identified Zubair Ahmad Turray of Bonbazar, Shopian, and Umar Nazir Malik alias Khattab of Malikgund, Shopian. Police have launched a hunt to nab the duo,’’ said SSP Shopian, Shri Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar.

