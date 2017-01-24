Cabinet waives off interest amounting to Rs 660.5 crore on short-term crop loans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a Cabinet meeting. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a Cabinet meeting. (File photo)

The Union cabinet on Tuesday gave its ex-post facto approval to waive off interest to farmers for the months of November and December. The interest pertains to short-term crop loans from Cooperative Banks. In effect, the government waived Rs 660.50 crore interest on short-term crop loans.

The cabinet also took a number of key decisions, including granting its approval to the ratification of Second Commitment Period of the Kyoto Protocol on containing emission of Green House Gases. A transfer of 11.35 acres of land to the Airport Authorities of India was also approved. However, the government will take an equivalent area of land in exchange at Anisabad in Bihar.

The Union Cabinet also gave its approval to the IIM amendment bill. The amendment seeks to authorise IIMs to grant a degree as opposed to a diploma.

It also approved the construction of a world class convention centre at Pragati Maidan. The total cost of this project by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) is going to be Rs 2,254 crore.

