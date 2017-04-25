Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha gets 1-year extension

Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha

The country’s topmost bureaucrat, Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha, has got a one-year extension, the Prime Minister-headed Appointments Committee of the Cabinet ordered Monday.

Sinha was appointed Cabinet Secretary in June 2015. While the post generally comes with a two-year term, in Sinha’s case the tenure was not mentioned during his appointment.

Sinha’s predecessor, Ajit Seth, who had been appointed during the UPA tenure, also served with extensions for four years well into the NDA regime. Sinha is the country’s 31st Cabinet Secretary, who reports directly to the Prime Minister.

The 1977-batch IAS officer had been the Power Secretary and has held many positions, starting his three-decade career in the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

