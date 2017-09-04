Cabinet reshuffle: Targets we have are ambitious yet bold, says Hardip Puri

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardip Puri was sworn in on Sunday. Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardip Puri was sworn in on Sunday.

Newly inducted Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardip Puri on Monday took charge. Soon after assuming office, Puri said the government had set ambitious and bold targets and he will take the momentum forward from the work set in motion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and M Venkaiah Naidu, who is now the Vice President.

“Priorities have been set by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, implemented by vice president Venkaiah Naidu when he was here (as minister). I will take the momentum forward. We have more poor than all the least developed nations. The targets we have are ambitious yet bold and transformative,” he said.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation had set in motion schemes like Housing for All and played a key part in the government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The Urban Development handled key projects like Smart Cities, Atal Mission for Rejuvanation and Urban Transformation, HRIDAY scheme for heritage city development, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana etc.

