Top Stories: Cabinet reshuffle 2017, Raghuram Rajan admits warning govt about unplanned demonetisation

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with new members of cabinet after the reshuffle at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday.

Cabinet reshuffle 2017: Loyalty pays, while ex-bureaucrats get a toe-hold

The latest Cabinet reshuffle of Narendra Modi government bears out a resolve to award performance and strengthen professionalism in governance apart from having the underpinning of a subtle political messaging ahead of next Lok Sabha polls in 2019. So if we have four ministers with vast experience in bureaucracy, we have also have people , who were associated with Bhartiya Jana Sangh and BJP for last four-five decades. Those who remained committed to the party and the ideology have been awarded besides the key “perform of perish” message of the Prime Minister. In the run up to the reshuffle six ministers were made to resign.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan admits warning govt about unplanned demonetisation

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan has revealed that the institution had warned the government about the ramifications of the latter’s decision to demonetise the high-value currency notes overnight. In an interview to The Times of India, Rajan said that though the central bank’s advice was solicited in the matter, it was not asked to take a stand on the note ban. The former RBI chief said that he had warned the Centre about the immediate consequences of unplanned demonetisation, and that he had proposed substitute moves for rooting out a suspected shadow economy. “The RBI flagged what would happen if preparation was inadequate,” the newspaper cited Rajan as saying.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 5th ODI: Angelo Mathews scores another half-century.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI: India bowl out Sri Lanka for 238 in Colombo

Three Sri Lanka players got off to decent starts but none of them converted it into a big one. After a solid stand between Thirimanne and Mathews, the hosts were looking good for a good total but India fought back well in the final overs and bundled them out for 238. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was pick of the bowlers for India as he returned with 5/42. Spinners Kuldeep and Yuzvendra did well in the middle overs to contain the flow of runs in the middle overs and picked one wicket each. For hosts, Tharanga (48), Thirmanne (67) and Mathews (55) played well but were not able to post a big score. Catch the live cricket score and live score of India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI

The soon-to-release film Simran's lead actor Kangana Ranaut was seen making a lot of revelations on her recent visit to Rajat Sharma-hosted Aap Ki Adalat.

Watch: Kangana Ranaut was on fire on Aap Ki Adalat, here’s everything she said

Bold, outspoken, confident, daring, well what more can say about actor Kangana Ranaut? All these adjectives and more are less to describe the way we have seen her forging her path and speaking up. The soon-to-release film Simran’s lead actor was seen making a lot of revelations on her recent visit to Rajat Sharma-hosted Aap Ki Adalat. She was almost in tears while taking about the tortures she and her family had faced due to the statements and allegations made by Hrithik Roshan and his dad Rakesh Roshan about her. She was just not playing with words but spoke her heart out. Although, she had a lot more to share than Hrithik. Kangana recently shared that it was Simran’s producer, who pushed her to go on the show. “It was my producer’s idea to go to ‘Aap Ki Adalat’. I didn’t want to go there… Rajat sir (show’s anchor) has been calling me for last three years. Then my producer told me ‘why are you not going, are you afraid?’ So I was like, ‘I should go’,” she said.

Baadshaho box office collection Day 2: The Ajay Devgn starrer has seen a jump on Saturday.

Baadshaho box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn movie earns Rs 27.63 crores!

Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi film Baadshasho has a rocking Saturday as the film saw a growth on Day 2. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Baadshaho has a ROCKING Sat… Fri 12.03 cr, Sat 15.60 cr. Total: ₹ 27.63 cr. India biz.” Ajay Devgn is doing the celebratory dance already as he took to his Twitter account to thank his fans for the love and support. He wrote, “Thank you for all the love and support for #Baadshaho. We have nothing but appreciation for you guys!” This Milan Luthria directorial also stars Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta. The film is based on the Emergency period and is a period heist thriller film. Ajay and Emraan came together on the big screen for the third time for Baadshaho after Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji. Even though it is set during 1975-77, it is less of a period film and more of an action thriller.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan being sworn-in as a Cabinet Minister by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday.

PHOTO | Nirmala Sitharaman named Defence Minister: Glimpses from Modi cabinet reshuffle 2017

Locky ransomware is similar in nature compared to the "WannaCry" that caused massive outcry around the world earlier this year.

Locky: Everything you need to know the global ransomware attack

Ransomware is a kind of cyber-attack designed to block access to the data on the computer and demand money to unlock it. The Locky ransomware is similar in nature compared to the “WannaCry” that caused massive outcry around the world earlier this year. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued an advisory for Locky ransomware warning for users in India to stay alert. Locky ransomware has been active since last year, and this time around it is back with its new variant. A new ransomware campaign was launched on August 9, and it appears to have started to penetrate in India as well. Cybersecurity company AppRiver said that it has seen over 23 million messages sent in the attack, making it one of the largest malware campaigns seen so far.

U.S. President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump calls North Korea ‘rogue nation and embarrassment to China’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday slammed North Korea for carrying out its biggest nuclear test, saying that the actions of the east Asian nation are a threat to the United States. In a sharp critique, Trump called North Korea a “rogue” nation and “embarrassment” to China. “North Korea has conducted a major nuclear test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States,” the US President said in a series of tweets. “North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success,” he added. Earlier in the day, North Korea announced that it had detonated a thermonuclear device in its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date, a big step toward its goal of developing nuclear weapons capable of striking anywhere in the U.S. The North called it a “perfect success” while its neighbors condemned the blast immediately.

To celebrate the historic verdict on Triple Talaq, Muslim women in Mumbai offered prayers to Lord Ganesha on the day of Eid al-Adha, that was celebrated during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

When people of various faiths celebrated Bakrid and Ganesh Chaturthi together

ndia is a land of festivals, where often people from different communities and religions come together to celebrate festivities irrespective of their faith or community. Spreading love, compassion and harmony — the festive season can often be the force that brings people closer beyond faith, and this year – like many others – we have witnessed some beautiful examples. Muslims around the world and in India celebrated the important Eid al-Adha on Saturday. But when heavy rainfall stalled Eid celebrations in Uttarakhand, people from the Sikh community came forward. The Muslims in Joshimath were unable to offer namaz on the holy day at Gandhi Maidan in town, instead, so they prayed inside a gurudwara instead.

