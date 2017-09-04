Nitish Kumar calls media speculations of JD(U) joining Union government ‘baseless and unfounded’

The chief minister had on Saturday also said no talks between his party and the BJP took place on the issue of the JD(U) becoming part of the Union government. (PTI Photo) The chief minister had on Saturday also said no talks between his party and the BJP took place on the issue of the JD(U) becoming part of the Union government. (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said that the issue of his party JD(U) joining the Union government was a “media speculation”. “We neither considered the issue nor we had any desire or expectation (about joining the Union government). The issue was speculated in the media. It was baseless and unfounded,” the JD(U) president told reporters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday carried out a reshuffle of his Council of Ministers. He had inducted nine BJP leaders into the government.

Speculation was rife that two MPs of the JD(U), which recently joined the NDA after severing ties with the RJD and the Congress in Bihar, might be given ministerial berths at the Centre.

“Your (media) speculation has been proved wrong and you should close the chapter,” Kumar said. He said he works in a transparent manner and the media can straightaway ask him about the party’s affairs as he is ready to answer such questions.

The chief minister had on Saturday also said no talks between his party and the BJP took place on the issue of the JD(U) becoming part of the Union government.

To a question on when the party would take action against rebel leader Sharad Yadav, Kumar said, “We will let you know at an appropriate time. But till then, don’t speculate.”

