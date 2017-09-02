Cabinet reshuffle, internal security discussed at RSS meet

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi at the RSS meet in Vrindavan. Express RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi at the RSS meet in Vrindavan. Express

There were intensive discussions on the impending Cabinet reshuffle and internal security during the RSS’s Samanvay Baithak (coordination meet) with around 40 of its affiliate organisations in Vrindavan on Friday. While veteran pracharak J Nandakumar gave a presentation on the violence in Kerala, senior leader Arun Kumar, who is associated with a thinktank on Jammu and Kashmir, presented a detailed analysis of the situation in the Valley. The Sangh also discussed the situation in West Bengal, on which it had passed a detailed resolution in an earlier meet.

After the day’s sessions ended around 8.30 pm, senior Sangh and BJP leaders discussed the Cabinet reshuffle, sources said. Giving details, Sahakar Bharti general secretary Uday Vasudev Joshi said Arun Kumar underlined the need to “bring separatists into the mainstream”. “Kumar said that cases related to stone-pelting and terror incidents have decreased in recent times, for which the central government must be appreciated,” Joshi added.

The RSS leaders who attended the meet included sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, sarkaryavah (general secretary) Bhaiyyaji Joshi, chief spokesperson Manmohan Vaidya, and sahsarkaryavah (joint general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal. Leaders of other outfits such as VHP, Sanskar Bharti and Swadeshi Jagran Manch were also present. BJP chief Amit Shah too was present and is learnt to have presented the government’s perspective on the present economic condition.

RSS sahsarkaryavah Suresh Soni presented the concept note of the meet. Speaking about the changing public perception towards the RSS, he said: “Any activity faces three stages — ignorance, opposition and acceptance. Having covered the first two stages, we are experiencing acceptance.”After the day’s sessions, Shah, Bhagwat and Hosabale reportedly had a long discussion. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are expected to attend the meeting on Saturday.

