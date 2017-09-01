Cabinet reshuffle confirmed for Sunday, 10 am: Here’s everything you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce a new set of council of ministers on Sunday, sources in the government have confirmed. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at around 10 am, at Rashtrapati Bhawan, a first under newly-elected President Ram Nath Kovind. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s third — and perhaps final — reshuffle. “A process has been set in motion for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan around 10 am on Sunday,” a government official said.
Following the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for China on Sunday afternoon, to attend the BRICS Summit.
Speculation that a reshuffle was on the cards grew after BJP president Amit Shah met with several union ministers and informed some of them that they will be assigned party work in the build up to the elections to key state assemblies of Gujarat, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, due in coming months. The new reshuffle could also see MPs from these states getting posts in the new council.
As of now, four junior ministers – Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey – have resigned from their positions. Union Cabinet Minister Uma Bharti also offered to resign, but there was no official word yet. Last week, following several instances of train derailments, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu also offered to resign, but he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to ‘wait’.
There are, currently, three vacancies in the Council of Ministers, arising out of the exit of former Defence minister Manohar Parrikar, who resigned to return as chief minister of Goa, and Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, who resigned and is now Vice President of India and the passing of Anil Madhav Dave who was MoS Environment and Climate Change (Independent Charge).
Late last night, Shah reportedly drove down to Prime Minister Modi’s official residence to perhaps discuss the final list of the reshuffle. There was, however, no official confirmation of their meeting.
- Sep 1, 2017 at 3:55 pmso why have 4 ministers ( made to) resign publicly why do they have to announce now that the reshuffle will be in 2 days and make selective leaks in the media? BECAUSE in the absence of real delivery...the master conman keep playing one drama after another using his controlled media to divert attentioReply
- Sep 1, 2017 at 3:42 pmSickulars and pseudo intellectual vodoo economists should take a break from spewing fabricated sh11 t about demonetisation and the implementation of the GST. Even the wild ignorant donkeys from time to time knows when to stop braying and be discreet. GDP growth has already started to accelerate as indicated by the increase in PMI indicator, also the incremental increase in GVA of manufacturing, service sector as well as the agriculture sector. Our economic model is forecasting that the worst is over and now India's GDP and job growth is on the move. The success of demonetisation will be vindicated in the longer term period. So relax pseudo sick sickularists and supplicant Award Wapsi Brigade.Reply
- Sep 1, 2017 at 3:41 pmModiji, can we first have all those people put behind bars who suggested demonetization. Not only did they cause huge economical, emotional mental loss to this country, but they caused crash of thousand of small business (probably it was secret objective of demonetization to get all business shifted to big corporates), it caused loss of 15 lac jobs, and above all it caused death of 100 plus people. People responsible for death 100 people must go to jail.Reply
- Sep 1, 2017 at 3:20 pmIt is a matter of great worry for all of us to know that government had put all of us under great trouble in November 2016. All pain in pain without any gain. How nice it would be if PM accepts his failures before he reshuffles the cabinet. As long as the head is the same, we can't expect anything new..Reply