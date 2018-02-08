Cabinet panel nod to plan for upgrading hospitals

Increase of UG seats would require an expenditure of Rs 7,795 crore as the Centre’s share and is likely to be spent till 2021-22. (Source: File Photo) Increase of UG seats would require an expenditure of Rs 7,795 crore as the Centre’s share and is likely to be spent till 2021-22. (Source: File Photo)

THE CABINET Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a Rs 14,930.92 crore plan for the upgradation of 24 district hospitals to medical colleges by 2021-22. The plan would entail an increase of 10,000 UG seats by 2020-21 and 8,058 PG seats (4,058 in Phase-l by 2018-19 and 4,000 in Phase-ll by 2020-22).

The establishment of new medical colleges is in continuation with the ongoing scheme to establish 58 new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals already approved under Phase-l by 2019-20.

The locations for the proposed new medical colleges in Phase-ll will be selected within the identified underserved areas in Challenge Mode. An amount of Rs 5,587.68 crore has been allocated as the Centre’s share during Phase-I. Phase-II entails an amount of Rs 3,675 crore to be spent till 2021-22 as the Centre’s share, out of which an amount of Rs 2,600 crore is proposed to be spent till 2019-2020.

Increase of UG seats would require an expenditure of Rs 7,795 crore as the Centre’s share and is likely to be spent till 2021-22, out of which an amount of Rs 4,536 crore will be spent till 2019-20.

In addition, 112 Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) Schools and 136 General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) Schools will be established by 2019-20 in underserved districts of the country. This Nursing Scheme will be implemented and completed with an amount of Rs 190 crore till 2019-20 for the schools where work has already been started.

The establishment of new medical colleges is a part of the Budget proposal to ensure at least one medical college for every 3-5 Parliamentary constituencies and at least one government medical college in each state.

