Cabinet okays pilgrim facilities

The UP cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to build a facility in Ghaziabad for pilgrims of Chaardham Yatra, Amarnath Yatra, Sindhu Yatra and Mansarovar Yatra. The proposed Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan will be built in two years’ time at a cost of Rs 50 crore and will have facilities to accommodate at least 500 pilgrims at any given time.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced such a facility in the state during his Gorakhpur visit on March 25.

Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said that the building would be developed on 8,125 square metre area with a park on around 1,000 square metre area. The land will be provided by Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation.

Cabinet also passed a proposal regarding renovation of judges’ guest house in Varanasi with a cost of Rs 3.36 crore and Construction and Design Services of Jal Nigam will be the execution agency.

Pension of differently-abled persons (divyangs) has been hiked from Rs 300 to Rs 500. Singh said that there are 8.83 lakh divyangs in the state. The decision of new pension would be applicable from April 1 this year.

Another proposal approved was related to pension and other facilities to ex-MLAs. According to proposal, ex-MLAs were so far being given coupons of upto Rs 1 lakh for travelling in train. With a fresh decision, they will now get Rs 50000 for travel in train and Rs 50000 for diesel and petrol. Singh said that nearly 2500 ex-MLAs will get this benefit.

