Cabinet nod to set up 11 special courts in Maharashtra

The government has also approved 55 posts for these special courts. (Representational Image) The government has also approved 55 posts for these special courts. (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra government has decided to set up 11 special courts in places where more than 1,000 cases related to physically challenged, senior citizens and socially oppressed people are pending. The decision was approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday. The special courts will be set up at Mumbai, Pune, Parbhani, Thane, Ahmednagar, Latur, Satara, Sangli, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad. The government has also approved 55 posts for these special courts. The budget allocation of Rs 3.66 crore has been provided annually to meet salary expenditure. For other miscellaneous expenditure related to functioning of these courts, an additional Rs 1.21 crore has been provided. The total budget for these 11 special courts would be Rs 4.78 crore.

The purpose is to address concerns of the physically challenged, senior citizens and oppressed sections whose legal cases have been pending in courts for long. The special courts would help fast track the cases and deliver justice.

According to the proposal, the courts will be set up in places where there are more than 1000 pending cases related to physically challenged, senior citizens, oppressed and neglected segments of society. The decision is part of the reforms to provide immediate relief and justice to people through fast trial in courts.

