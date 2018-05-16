Cabinet nod to array of agreements on railway, medicine, law

The Cabinet also gave its ex-post facto approval for signing of MoUs for cooperation in the legal field between India and Morocco, in the field of health and medicine with Swaziland and cooperation in the field of electoral management and administration with Suriname. The Cabinet also gave its ex-post facto approval for signing of MoUs for cooperation in the legal field between India and Morocco, in the field of health and medicine with Swaziland and cooperation in the field of electoral management and administration with Suriname.

The Cabinet Wednesday approved an array of agreements with several countries in the field of railway, medicine and law, a statement from the government said on Wednesday.

The Cabinet was apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Railways and SNCF Mobilites (a company owned by the French State) on technical cooperation in the field of railways.

The MoU provide a platform for the Indian Railways to interact and share the latest developments and knowledge in the railway sector.

It has also given its nod to a MoU on cooperation in the field of medicinal plants between India and Equatorial Guinea and on traditional systems of medicine of India with Columbia to propagate such processes in the South American country.

