Cabinet nod for HPCA cases withdrawal, AG to be informed

A week after the Supreme Court asked the state’s Advocate General (AG) Ashok Sharma to clarify on the government’s proposed move to withdraw what it called “politically motivated cases”, the Cabinet Monday advised the Chief Secretary to pass instructions to the AG about withdrawal of HPCA cases. Highly placed sources said the Cabinet made a clarification that the decision of the Cabinet taken in January 2018 to withdraw all “politically motivated cases” registered out of “vendetta” by the earlier government also covered the HPCA cases.

In fact, the government has already withdrawn prosecution sanctions granted by earlier government against two IAS officers – Deepak Sanan ,a retired Additional Chief Secretary, and Ajay Sharma, currently Director (Energy).

But during a hearing on an appeal in the HPCA case, the Supreme Court had posed specific questions to the AG asking if the cases being withdrawn covered the HPCA cases too. He was asked to seek instructions from the government and come back to the court. “It’s true the Cabinet today made it clear that HPCA cases were politically motivated and will be withdrawn,” said a senior official.

