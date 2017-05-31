Cabinet meeting: Doctors retirement age raised to 62

UP government on Tuesday decided to extend the retirement age of doctors from 60 to 62 years. UP government on Tuesday decided to extend the retirement age of doctors from 60 to 62 years.

In a bid to reduce shortage of doctors in the state, UP government Tuesday decided to extend their retirement from 60 to 62 years. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting where changes were made in mining policy and tenders of Purvanchal expressway project were cancelled. Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh told mediapersons that 7,327 posts of doctors were lying vacant in the state against a sanctioned strength of 18,382.

He said the move to increase the retirement age will ensure services of around 1,000 doctors during the current financial year. Industries Minister Satish Mahana said that in addition to cancelling tenders of the Purvanchal expressway project, the government also removed the “Samajwadi” prefix to its name. The previous Akhilesh Yadav government had launched the project as the “Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway”.

Mahana further said that at least 80 per cent land should be made available when a project begins but in this case only around 40 per cent land was provided. He also said that May 11 was the last date for completing formalities of the tenders but these too were not done and hence the tenders were cancelled automatically. He added that the land acquisition work will continue and state government will complete the project in two years once the work starts. The construction cost of 354-km project was estimated to be Rs 17,187 crore. Mahana said.

The project will connect Lucknow to Ballia and it will also be linked to Varanasi and Ayodhya through a separate link road. The cabinet also decided on the new mining policy. Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma said that technology will be used to bring in transparency and increasing revenue here. He also said that satellite mapping of the mining sites, monitoring of transport vehicles through GPS and installation of CCTV cameras for activities near mining areas will be introduced. To generate fund for using these technology, the government has decided to impose one per cess on the royalty charged for the mining, he added.

So far, lease for rocks and stones were given for 10 years and that too without tendering. This has been increased to 20 years with e-tendering policy. Likewise, the period of lease for mining of granite and silica has been increased to 30 years from 20 years. Also, it was decided to consider for setting up special court for the hearing the cases related to illegal mining. Initially the special court would be set up at the state level.

