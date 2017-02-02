Cabinet matters being dispatched last minute to build pressure for approval: EC to Cabinet Secy

The Election Commission of India office. The Election Commission of India office.

Miffed at ministries bypassing Cabinet Secretary while seeking model code clearance of Cabinet proposals, the Election Commission on Thursday said it won’t entertain last minute requests for approval. It also said Cabinet matters are being dispatched to EC last minute to build pressure for approval. “EC wants at least 48 hours to deliberate on a proposal before it is tabled for Cabinet approval,” said EC.

The poll watchdog also reiterated that ministries’ cabinet proposals should be routed via Cabinet Secretariat for model code clearance. EC’s statements come days after it expressed its disappointment over some recent decisions of the government, where it reminded Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha that steps taken during the election season can only be announced after consulting them.

READ: EC writes to govt on Model Code of Conduct, says certain decisions disturb level playing field, check with us

The EC letter was specifically meant for the finance and defence ministries as it noted that decisions such as those taken by them could have a bearing on elections in the five poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.