Cabinet gives nod to bill against instant triple talaq

In August, the Supreme Court struck down the controversial Islamic practice of instant divorce or 'talaq-e-biddat' as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The Union cabinet on Friday gave its nod to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill that would give legal teeth to women of the community to fight talaq-e-biddat or instant triple talaq. The law proposes three years’ jail to a man who resorts to instant triple talaq and enables the woman of such a divorce to move court seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and the children, government officials said.

Once the law is passed in Parliament, the Muslim clergy will have no role in cases of talaq-e-biddat and women can directly approach police for redress.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “The law gives a shield to helpless victims of triple talaq.” He, however, refused to share the details of the Bill as Parliament is in session.

Officials said many states have supported the Bill when the Centre sent the draft to states seeking their comments earlier this month. Under the provisions in the Bill, a Muslim woman can seek custody of her minor children from the court. Besides imprisonment, the husband will also be liable to pay a fine.

The law, when passed by the Parliament, would hold against instant triple talaq in “oral, written, electronic or in any other form”, officials said, adding that the Bill makes the practice a “cognizable and non-bailable” offence. Any declaration of talaq-e-biddat by the husband shall be “illegal and void”, says the draft law, officials added. The law would be applicable to the entire country except for Jammu and Kashmir.Officials said the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act were found to be of little help in such cases even as the government and the Prime Minister’s Office were receiving complaints from women.

The instant triple talaq Bill was prepared by an inter-ministerial group headed by the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad and his junior in the ministry P P Chaudhary, among others.

On August 22, the Supreme Court “set aside” the centuries-old practice of instant triple talaq. Three of the five judges on the Constitution Bench — Justices Rohinton F Nariman, Uday U Lalit and Kurian Joseph — called the practice un-Islamic and “arbitrary” and disagreed with the view that instant triple talaq was an integral part of religious practice.

But the minority ruling of then Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer underlined the primacy of Muslim personal law. The Congress reacted cautiously. “We have neither seen the Bill, nor its content, nor scope. Parliament has started today, it is inappropriate to speculate on a Bill not yet available to Parliament,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

