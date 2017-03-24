Cabinet expansion likely before budget session in June: Captain Amarinder Singh

Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File) Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File)

Giving hope to several Congress legislators in race to secure a ministerial berth in the newly formed Punjab government, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Thursday indicated that the first expansion of his Cabinet will take place in the next three months. Meanwhile, the maiden session of the newly constituted state Assembly is scheduled to commence on Friday.

The budget session of Punjab Assembly is scheduled to be held in June this year. In a statement Thursday, Captain Amarinder Singh said that Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had given him full freedom in choosing the Council of Ministers, and he had identified seniority, experience and regional parity as the main criteria in the selection process.

“I will ensure that all regions are given due representation in the Cabinet to enable a holistic progress of the state,” said Amarinder. He said the expansion would be undertaken before the budget session in June adding that the government would only be going in for vote-on-account later this week. Meanwhile, Amarinder said that his government had decided to continue with DGP Suresh Arora as he was a “professional man”. He also defended Chief Secretary Sarvesh Kaushal’s replacement by saying that Kaushal was close to the Akalis.

