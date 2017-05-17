Latest News
Cabinet clears proposal to build ten atomic reactors

Earlier this year, the Lok Sabha was informed that India's nuclear power generation capacity was expected to reach almost 15,000 MW by 2024, with the government expediting the process of setting up new plants.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 17, 2017 4:42 pm
In a bid to ramp up nuclear power generation in the country, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to build ten indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors. Each reactor will have the capacity to produce 700 MW of electricity. “A total of 7000 MW capacity will be added. It will help produce clean energy,” Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal said.

This comes post the Parliament discussions in March where the Lok Sabha was informed that the country’s nuclear power generation capacity was expected to reach almost 15,000 MW by 2024, with the government expediting the process of setting up new plants. MoS for PMO Jitendra Singh had informed the house that government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a number of steps to speed up ongoing nuclear projects as well as the setting up of new plants across the country. In 2014, India’s nuclear power generation capacity was 4,780 MW.

“When we came to power in 2014, we had set a target of generating nuclear power by three time in 10 years and we hope to reach that target,” Singh had said, adding that for the generated targeted nuclear power, there had to be adequate uranium available, from both domestic and foreign sources. The government was pursuing the process of acquiring uranium from different sources, including from Bihar and Meghalaya the minister had said at the time.

With inputs from PTI

  1. P
    proudindian
    May 17, 2017 at 5:18 pm
    As we become self reliant in different fields instead of buying tech, products from them the Western countries will try to destabilize the govt. Verty dirty people these weterners are. Remember Russia was not giving us air craft carrier untill we pay huge repair money
    Reply

