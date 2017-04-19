Cabinet clears Election Commission’s proposal to buy new paper trail machines

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the Election Commission’s proposal to buy new Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, news agency PTI reported. Since June 2014, the EC has reportedly given at least 11 reminders to the Centre seeking funds for VVPAT machines.
A VVPAT machine dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party for which a person has voted for. The voters see the voter-verifiable paper audit trail slip for seven seconds after which it drops into a box, which would be proof of the party he or she has voted for.
So far, the Cabinet has cleared two portions of funds, Rs 1,009 crore and Rs 9,200 crore, for the EC to buy new EVMs. Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had, last year, written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regards to the funds needed for the machines.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the EC to give a tentative period of time by which it can use VVPAT machines in all polling stations. The EC had come under attack by parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for allegedly using ‘tampered’ EVMs.
(With inputs from ANI)
